Senators drop the Nuclear Option on two Statehouse issues

You’ll be casting ballots again on the abortion issue in Missouri. Missouri’s GOP-controlled state Senate opted for a rarely used procedure to stop a Democratic filibuster and forces votes on a ballot measure to repeal Amendment Three, which enshrines abortion rights in the state Constitution. It also forced a vote on a bill to repeal November’s voter-approved sick leave requirements in Proposition A. The sick leave measure now heads to Governor Kehoe’s desk after passing the Senate. The abortion measure will go on the statewide ballot, but it’s unclear when.