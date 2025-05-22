September celebration planned to welcome United Airlines’ return to Columbia

While details are still being finalized, Columbia Regional Airport (COU) officials confirm a September 25 celebration is planned at COU to mark the return of United Airlines to Columbia.

Airport manager Michael Parks tells 939 the Eagle the September 25 celebration will take place at 1:30 pm in COU’s terminal.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, left, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and COU manager Michael Parks spoke during May’s announcement about United Airlines (May 22, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

United Airlines announced in May that they’ll start providing a daily flight to Denver and two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare in September. The O’Hare service begins Thursday September 25 and the Denver service begins Friday September 26. United offered flights from COU to both destinations before suspending service during COVID.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says the Denver flight is made possible by a $1-million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant involves the restoration or reinstatement of air service to Denver. All United flights will offer first-class and the aircraft has been upgraded with improved Wi-Fi and increased on-board bag storage.

United will join American Airlines at COU: American offers daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and to Dallas-Fort Worth.