Several mid-Missouri high school softball teams hoping for state titles this weekend

The Rock Bridge Bruins softball team will play for a state championship today (Friday), after beating Helias 7-0 in the semifinals in Springfield. Bruin senior Addie Morris gets the shutout. Rock Bridge will battle Lafayette in the class 5 softball championship game today at 12:45 pm.

Fr. Tolton girls softball will play for a 4A state softball championship after beating Westminster Christian 7-1 in Thursday’s semifinals in Springfield. Tolton’s Kenadie May hit a grand slam in the game. Tolton will battle Belton this morning at 10 am for the class 4 championship.

Centralia and Blair Oaks will battle in the class 3A state softball semifinals in Springfield. First pitch is at 1:30 at the Killian sports complex in Springfield.