Should your tax dollars be used to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri?

Missouri’s governor wants lawmakers to approve legislation aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.The bill would cover about half of the cost of a new stadium for the Royals and a renovated Arrowhead Stadium. Governor Mike Kehoe tells KWOS that the Chiefs and Royals are much bigger than sports:
The bill could be dead for the 2025 session, which ends Friday evening at 6. While the Missouri House has approved the bill on a bipartisan 108-40 vote, there is bipartisan opposition to it in the Senate. Kansas lawmakers have been trying to lure the Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflower State.