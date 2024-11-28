Snow and cold temperatures will impact tailgating for Mizzou football fans on Saturday

Mizzou football fans will experience snow and near-freezing temperatures as they tailgate before Saturday afternoon’s senior day game against Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says snow will begin falling in the Columbia area at about 6 am on Saturday (November 29, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The Battle Line rivalry game, presented by Columbia-based Shelter Insurance, is a sellout.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says snow will be coming from the north and the west. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that snow is expected to begin in the Columbia/Boonville areas at about 6 am, with one to two inches of snow expected. Meteorologist Jessica Hafner from our news partner KMIZ also expects the snow to begin in the Columbia area Saturday between 6 and 7 am, with snow tapering off Saturday afternoon between 1-3. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30. Ms. Hafner also warns about the cold temperatures on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow are also possible in areas. Saturday’s high will only be about 35 degrees, so football fans will need to bundle up.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz thanks Governor Mike Parson for signing the bipartisan NIL bill during a bill-signing ceremony at Columbia’s Memorial Stadium (August 15, 2023 file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

Mizzou is coming off Saturday’s big 39-20 win over Mississippi State. Mizzou is ranked #24 in the Associated Press (AP) college football poll that was released on Sunday. Mizzou improves to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. The Razorbacks are coached by Sam Pittman, a former Mizzou assistant coach. The Hogs are 6-5 and 3-4 in the SEC. Their offensive coordinator is Bobby Petrino, a former Arkansas coach who also coached at Missouri State in Springfield.

You can listen to Saturday’s game on the Central Bank Tiger Network from Learfield on Zimmer sister stations KCMQ (FM 96.7), KTGR (FM 100.5 and 105.1 and AM 1580) and Newsradio 950 KWOS. Mike Kelly, former Mizzou standout Howard Richards and Chris Gervino have the call. Pregame coverage on the network starts at 12:30, with a 2:30 kickoff.