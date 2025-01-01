Call In:
Southern Boone R-1 names Brooks as assistant high school principal

The fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland has named Ana Brooks as the new assistant principal at Southern Boone high school this fall.

The Southern Boone high school is located in mid-Missouri’s fast-growing Ashland (2025 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district spokesman Matt Sharp)

Ms. Brooks, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, has taught social studies at the high school for the past six years. Ana Brooks says she’s passionate about fostering a positive learning environment where every student feels supported and empowered to succeed in and outside of the classroom.

Ana Brooks has taught social studies for the past six years at Southern Boone high school in Ashland (2025 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district public relations director Matt Sharp)

Southern Boone R-1 is one of the fastest-growing districts in mid-Missouri. District enrollment has increased from about 1,500 a decade ago to more than 2,000 students today.

