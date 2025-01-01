Southern Boone R-1 names Brooks as assistant high school principal

The fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland has named Ana Brooks as the new assistant principal at Southern Boone high school this fall.
Ms. Brooks, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, has taught social studies at the high school for the past six years. Ana Brooks says she’s passionate about fostering a positive learning environment where every student feels supported and empowered to succeed in and outside of the classroom.
Southern Boone R-1 is one of the fastest-growing districts in mid-Missouri. District enrollment has increased from about 1,500 a decade ago to more than 2,000 students today.