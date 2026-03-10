Southern Boone R-1 patrons overwhelmingly approve $4-million bond issue

Voters in the fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland have approved a $4-million no tax rate increase bond issue for facility improvements and upgrades.
The bond issue required a fourth-sevenths majority, which is 57 percent. It passed by a vote of 937 to 281.
The bond issue is aimed at improvements as well as roof replacements, HVAC upgrades and renovating school parking lots. Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says the Southern Boone R-1 district “is incredibly grateful for the support of our community.” He says the bond issue will ensure that the buildings and infrastructure the Ashland community relies on will continue to serve students/families for years to come.
Superintendent Roth notes their facilities host evening activities, weekend events and year-round programs for students, families and community members.