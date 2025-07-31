Step up to the plate and donate today!

Step up to the plate, donate, and help save a life. News Radio 950 KWOS, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help give the gift of life during the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. You’re invited to donate blood on Tuesday, July 22nd from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Firley YMCA‘s Gym in Jefferson City. There is an urgent need for donors and you can help!

Donor Incentives:

Free STL Cardinal’s t-shirt while supplies last. Free pint of Ice Cream Factory Ice Cream while supplies last Come give blood July 15-31 for a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). You can use it to see a summer blockbuster on us! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/July for details. **TYPE O DONORS** All type O donors who come to give blood by July 31, 2025 will receive a BONUS $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* Or, they can make a Power Red donation (if eligible) and get $25 instead.

Make an appointment to donate here!

Cardinals Blood Drive Details:

WHAT: St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, July 22nd from 12 PM-6 PM

WHERE: Firley YMCA’s Gym in Jefferson City

How to Donate Blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their contribution, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.