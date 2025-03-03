Strong winds and large hail are possible Tuesday afternoon in mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says strong winds, large hail up to one inch and a tornado or two are possible Tuesday afternoon in Columbia and mid-Missouri.

Mid-Missouri could see severe weather between about 4 and 6 pm on Tuesday (March 3, 2025 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis Twitter page)

The NWS predicts we’ll see multiple rounds of storms today. They say if the atmosphere can recover after earlier rounds, isolated strong to severe storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland could see severe weather between 4-6 pm. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.