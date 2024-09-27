Ten line workers from Boone Electric heading to hard-hit Georgia

The Weather Channel is reporting that four-million people are now without power, following Hurricane Helene.

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative is sending ten line workers and six trucks to assist an electric cooperative in Metter, Georgia. Boone Electric Cooperative general manager Todd Culley says Excelsior EMC in Metter is reporting that one hundred percent of its system is without power. Mr. Culley prays for the safe return of the ten line workers.

Metter is about 187 miles southeast of Atlanta. The town has about 4,000 residents.