Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

Ten line workers from Boone Electric heading to hard-hit Georgia

438814476 1349405762675930 6036434192365750790 n

The Weather Channel is reporting that four-million people are now without power, following Hurricane Helene.

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative is sending ten line workers and six trucks to assist an electric cooperative in Metter, Georgia.  Boone Electric Cooperative general manager Todd Culley says Excelsior EMC in Metter is reporting that one hundred percent of its system is without power. Mr. Culley prays for the safe return of the ten line workers.

Metter is about 187 miles southeast of Atlanta. The town has about 4,000 residents.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2024, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer