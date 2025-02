Health officials continue to urge you to get vaccinated against the flu, as a surge in flu cases continues. Columbia/Boone County Public Health says there were 660 flu cases in Boone County during the week of February 10-15, which are the latest numbers that are available. Most counties are tracking right along with a high number of cases. It is not too late to get vaccinated. Flu symptoms include fatigue, fever, a runny nose and headaches.