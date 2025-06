The I – 70 project is making it tough for firefighters

The I – 70 roadwork is giving emergency responders ‘fits’. Our news partner ABC – 17 says North Callaway firefighters claim they’ve actually had to walk to accident scenes because of all the barricades surrounding the six -lane highway project. There have been three crashes in that stretch of road near Kingdom City. One of those involved several cars near Millersburg last week.