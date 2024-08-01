The KWOS One For One Holiday Food Drive

Our holiday tradition is back, and more important than ever!

The 18th Annual KWOS/Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on Wednesday, December 18th!

Join us in supporting our community, giving back to those who need it the most this holiday. The Food Bank serves over 100,000 people a month over a 32-county service area. They partner with more than 145 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who need it most. This includes working with nearly 200 schools, as they serve more than 7000 students each week of the school year. In 2023 alone, they shared the equivalent of 22 million meals across the 32-county area.

The need is greater than ever and continues to grow.

From 6a-6p, we’ll be teaming with Columbia Professional Firefighters and KMIZ ABC 17/FOX 22 collecting donations at the Columbia Mall just off Stadium (by Wendy’s). There will also be donation locations INSIDE the Mall and in front of Buchheits off Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City.

The easiest and most impactful way you can give is with an online monetary donation. Not only is it contactless, but with the Food Bank’s partnerships, they can turn a $1 donation into 4 meals, $25 into 100 Meals!!

Donate online right now by clicking the link below!

Click here to donate!

You can also text “FOOD” to 800-500-9107 for a quick donation link!

Or donate on Dec. 18th with the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank: 573-474-1020

BIG THANKS to additional sponsors Aurora Organic Diary, Advanced Orthodontics, The Crossing, and Missouri Eye Consultants.

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri

View Organizer Website