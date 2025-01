Investigators want to know if two ATM thefts are related. One ATM at Farmers Bank in Lohman was broken into and money was taken. Video shows a vehicle with three people wearing dark clothing and masks. That vehicle was later found abandoned.

Then police in Osage Beach found another ATM that had been broken into at Oak Star Bank. A stolen pickup was found with the ATM chained to the truck. They now say four persons of interest were arrested in Oklahoma.