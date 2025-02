(ABC-17) — Snow amounts will range from 1-3″ north of I-70, 2-4″ along the I-70 corridor including Columbia, 3-6″ along the Highway 50 corridor including Jefferson City, and 5-9″”+ near the Lake of the Ozarks and I-44 areas. Springfield could see up to a foot of snow.

Totals will taper quickly near I-70, but snow could redevelop.

Round two this afternoon will play a big role in totals. This will be the difference between Columbia falling in the 1-3″ range or the 2-5″ range.