This year’s 19th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids radiothon raises a record amount

Officials from Zimmer Communications and the Children’s Miracle Network thank you for your generosity in raising more than $456,000 in last week’s 19th annual Miracles for Kids radiothon.

“Wake Up Missouri” hosts Randy Tobler, right, and Stephanie Bell discuss MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital on February 21, 2025 at Zimmer Radio’s Columbia studios (photo courtesy of MU Health Care)

All proceeds will stay local to help pediatric and adolescent patients at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital in Columbia. Children’s is mid-Missouri’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital. It’s the largest pediatric health care center in mid-Missouri.

Zimmer operations manager Carson says he cannot say thank you enough to everyone who donated. It was a record amount.

