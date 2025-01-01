Three-year-old child killed in crash near Highway 54 in Holts Summit

A three-year-old child is dead after a one-vehicle weather-related crash Wednesday morning on the Highway 54 exit ramp to Simon Boulevard in mid-Missouri’s Holts Summit.

The crash happened at about 7 am on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the 29-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer slid off the road. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned, according to the Patrol’s crash report. The three-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. Holts Summit Police say the child who died was found pinned beneath the vehicle.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Capital Region Medical Center. Holts Summit Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.