Thursday groundbreaking ceremony planned for $441-million project to upgrade I-70 between Columbia and Rocheport

A bipartisan groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning in Columbia for the $441-million plan to improve I-70 between Rocheport and Columbia.

State transportation officials plan to build a new diamond interchange at Columbia’s I-70 and Providence (graphic courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

Governor Mike Kehoe, U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe are a few of the dignitaries who will speak, according to the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) has been selected as the design-build contractor for the project. The groundbreaking for the 14-mile project is tomorrow, with completion expected in late 2029. Crews will rebuild I-70 along that stretch and will add a third lane in both directions.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans a new dogbone interchange at I-70 and Midway, near Columbia. They also plan new truck parking facilities (rendering courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

ESS plans improvements to the I-70 interchanges at Stadium, the Business Loop, Providence, Rangeline and Highway 63. A dogbone interchange is planned at I-70 and Midway, along with new truck parking facilities.