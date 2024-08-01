“Tiger Talk” with Mizzou football coach Drinkwitz and Mike Kelly airs tonight

The #24 Missouri Tigers return to action Saturday afternoon when they battle South Carolina for the Mayor’s Cup at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia (July 29, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Tigers are now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC, after coming from behind to beat Oklahoma 30-23 on Saturday night at Faurot Field. Tune in tonight (Tuesday) to hear “Tiger Talk” from 7-8 pm, as Mike Kelly and Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz recap the Oklahoma game and look ahead to the Gamecocks. You can watch the show live tonight at Bud’s Classic BBQ in downtown Columbia, and you can also hear it live on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 105.1).

Mizzou backup quarterback Drew Pyne had three touchdown throws against Oklahoma. Saturday’s Mayor’s Cup will kick off at 3:15 central time from Williams-Brice Stadium.