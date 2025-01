Mizzou Arena is expected to be rocking again Saturday evening when the Tiger men’s basketball team hosts #16 Ole Miss in conference action.

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates attends the bipartisan NIL bill-signing ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium (August 15, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Dennis Gates’ Tigers are 15-4, coming off Tuesday night’s 61-53 loss to Texas in Austin. Mizzou is ranked #22 in the Associated Press (AP) poll. Mizzou Athletics says only 200 tickets remain for Saturday’s game against the Rebels. Tipoff is set for 5 pm on Norm Stewart Court in Columbia, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Stormin’ Norman t-shirt.