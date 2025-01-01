Troopers don’t have the weekend off

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says EVERY available trooper will be on the road or water this Memorial Day weekend, especially today Friday and on Memorial Day. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown says that during 2024’s Memorial Day weekend, there were more than one-thousand crashes statewide, injuring almost five hundred motorists and killing ten. You’ll see state troopers on the highways and water all weekend focusing on hazardous moving violations, speeding and impaired drivers and boat operators.