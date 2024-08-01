Two weekend Jefferson City basketball tournaments will feature numerous local high school teams

Look for school buses and traffic all weekend near both Jefferson City and Capital City high schools, because of two popular holiday basketball tournaments.
The Joe Machens Great 8 Classic for boys starts Friday afternoon at 4 at JC, and the Jefferson Bank Select 8 Classic for girls begins today at 2:30 at Capital City high school.
We’ll have live coverage of three boys games from the Great 8 Classic this evening on Zimmer’s Newsradio 950 KWOS. Capital City plays Montgomery County at 5:30, Jefferson City battles a Tennessee team at about 7 and Helias plays Charlotte Florida at about 8:30 pm. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Coach David Fox have all three games on KWOS.
Six of the eight girls teams in the Jefferson Bank Select 8 Classic are from mid-Missouri: they are Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City, Battle, Tipton and Boonville.