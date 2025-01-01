University of Missouri describes retired professor’s now-deleted tweet about California wildfires as deeply offensive

The University of Missouri-Columbia says it’s reviewing a tweet from retired Mizzou professor Karen Piper regarding the California wildfires, a tweet that’s since been deleted.

A drone view of Mizzou’s Jesse Hall in Columbia (2022 file photo courtesy of Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland)

University of Missouri director of media relations Christopher Ave has released a statement to 939 the Eagle, describing the tweet as deeply offensive. Fox News reports the California wildfires continue to rage across southern California, causing at least five deaths and burning more than 27,000 acres.

Retired Mizzou professor Karen Piper has tweeted multiple times this week about the wildfires and various aspects of the issue. She tweeted Tuesday: “James Woods’ house is burning down. It’s karma calling,” she wrote. Mr. Woods is a conservative actor. Professor Piper has since deleted the tweet.

Here is the full statement from University of Missouri spokesman Ave, who notes the retired professor has expressed regrets for posting it:

“The University of Missouri extends its sympathies to all those affected by the wildfires in California. We find the statement made by Karen Piper — a retired professor — to be deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the university’s viewpoint or values. We are reviewing this matter. The statement has since been deleted, and she has publicly expressed regrets for posting it.”