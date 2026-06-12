UPDATE: $11-million project near Highway 63, Grindstone and Lemone Industrial now open

State transportation officials say the long–anticipated intersection improvements at Columbia’s New Haven road, Lemone Industrial and the on and off-ramps have opened on this Friday morning for traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the long-anticipated intersection improvements at Columbia’s New Haven road, Lemone Industrial and the on and off-ramps are now open (June 12, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

The $11-million project includes improving the Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway interchange, as well as a new signal at East New Haven road, the new northbound 63 off-ramp and Lemone Industrial. It also includes the realignment of Lenoir street to the east.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the long-anticipated intersection improvements at Columbia’s New Haven road, Lemone Industrial and the on and off-ramps are now open (June 12, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson reports motorists heading eastbound on Grindstone Parkway now have to turn right to head to the north. Some drivers have been confused and have been making u-turns.

What’s next: MoDOT says while the roadways have reopened, they say some work remains that may require single-lane closures.