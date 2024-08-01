UPDATE: 27,000 Boone County registered voters have already cast ballots, before Tuesday

Boone County’s no-excuse absentee voting exceeded everyone’s expectations.

More than 1,900 voters cast ballots on Monday at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center, and county clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle about 27,000 registered voters in Boone County have already cast ballots. That’s already a 20 percent voter turnout.

If you’re voting today (Tuesday), you’ll need to bring a photo ID with you. That can include a Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license, a US passport or a military ID. If you don’t have one of these IDs, you can still cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted as long as the signature on your provisional envelope matches the signature on your voter registration record.

There are also four central polling places today in Boone County: the Roger Wilson Government Center downtown, Mizzou’s Memorial Union, Friendship Baptist church on Smiley and Woodcrest Chapel on West Nifong.

Clerk Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that they have about 600 election judges and 60 polling locations. She reminds you that if you have a problem voting today, you should call (573) 886-4375 from your polling place.