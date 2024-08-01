UPDATE: 47-year-old Columbia motorist killed in ice-related crash on Saturday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released new details on Saturday’s horrific ice-related crash on I-70 that killed a Columbia man.

The Patrol’s one-page crash report says the crash happened when the 47-year-old man was traveling westbound on I-70, near the Sorrels overpass. State troopers say the man, who has not been identified, lost control of his vehicle on ice-covered I-70, traveled off the interstate, struck a rock bluff and overturned. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was then struck by another vehicle in the snow and was pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning’s deadly crash happened at about 9.

Saturday’s snow in mid-Missouri led to at least 90 crashes, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F in Jefferson City, which covers the entire listening area. State troopers also responded to at least 112 mid-Missouri motorists who were stranded in the snow.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport reported 3.2 inches of snow on Saturday. Some localized areas had a bit more than that.