UPDATE: Ashland looking for new public works director

One of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing cities is looking for a new public works director.

Ashland city hall is located in southern Boone County (file photo courtesy of the city of Ashland’s website)

Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells 939 the Eagle that Ashland public works director James Creel tendered his resignation a few weeks ago. Darin Ratermann is currently serving as interim public works director. Ashland’s public works department is responsible for several different operational areas, including streets and sidewalks, stormwater and parks and recreation.

City administrator Michael notes the job posting is on the city’s website. Ashland has about 5,000 residents.

