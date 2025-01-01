UPDATE: Authorities say vehicle stolen in Columbia may have been used by killer in Fulton homicide

The Mid Missouri Major Case Squad says a Jeep that was stolen in Columbia on January 13 may be the vehicle used by the killer in Sunday night’s shooting death of a 17-year-old Fulton teen.

Fulton Police and the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad say this maroon/burgundy 2022 Jeep Compass Sport may be the vehicle used by the killer in Sunday night’s shooting death of 17-year-old Mason Sheets in Fulton (photo courtesy of Fulton Police deputy chief Dall Hedges)

17-year-old Mason Sheets was found in a vehicle late Sunday night near Fulton’s South Business 54 and Commons drive, after authorities received a report about a disabled vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mid Missouri Major Case Squad and Fulton Police followed up on more than 50 leads on Monday and developed information that a maroon/burgundy 2022 Jeep Compass Sport may be the vehicle used by the killer. It was stolen in Columbia on January 13 and the Major Case Squad says it was in the area during the time of Sheets’ murder. The vehicle has a sticker in the back window that says U-S Army: be all you can be.

Anyone who has seen it or knows who is driving it is urged to call Callaway County Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474. Your identity will be protected.