UPDATE: Boone Electric working to restore power in storm-damaged Georgia

Columbia-based Boone Electric is sending a second ten-person crew to hurricane-damaged Georgia to replace the first crew that was deployed on September 27.

Boone Electric crew members have been working day and night to restore power in and near Lyons, Georgia (October 2024 photo courtesy of Boone Electric)

The first crew has been working to restore power in Lyons, Georgia, which is southeast of Atlanta and south of Augusta. Boone Electric says Hurricane Helene’s remnants broke more than 1,500 poles throughout the service area in Lyons. That area’s entire system is being rebuilt, thanks to the efforts of at least 475 line workers on the ground.

Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley says the extraordinary impacts of Hurricane Helene remain. Mr. Culley thanks Boone Electric members for understanding the cooperative’s commitment to serve a greater current purpose.