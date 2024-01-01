UPDATE: Boone Health achieves Magnet designation for fifth straight time

UPDATE: Columbia-based Boone Hospital Center has been awarded a Magnet designation for the fifth straight time. Boone Health chief executive officer Brady Dubois describes Magnet recognition as the gold standard for nursing excellence. The announcement was made this morning at Boone Hospital Center. A few hundred employees erupted in applause with the announcement.

HERE IS OUR ORIGINAL STORY:

We’ll learn details Tuesday morning about what Columbia-based Boone Health is calling a “surprise announcement” regarding Boone nurses.

An outside photo of Columbia’s Boone Hospital (2021 file photo courtesy of Boone Hospital)

The Boone Health board of directors and Boone Health leaders will make the announcement at 9:15 am in the Boone Health conference center, which is next to the hospital’s main lobby. Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois, board of directors representatives Jan Beckett and Mary Beck, Boone Health’s chief nursing officer and others will speak at the event. A national nursing organization will also speak.

Boone Hospital Center is a 392-bed full-service hospital. Boone Health currently has 1,581 employees, according to the latest statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Boone Health is the sixth-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County, according to REDI numbers.