UPDATE: Boone Health executives praise new four-year agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Columbia-based Boone Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have announced a new four-year agreement that ensures continued in-network access to Boone Health’s hospitals, clinics and providers for all Anthem members.

Boone Hospital Center is located on Columbia’s Broadway (2023 file photo courtesy of Boone Hospital)

Boone Health chief executive officer Brady Dubois says the agreement provides stability and peace of mind for the thousands of Anthem members in mid-Missouri who rely on Boone Health. Mr. Dubois says Boone Health’s team is committed to providing accessible, high-quality care to mid-Missourians, and says the agreement supports that mission while keeping care affordable for the communities they serve.

Meantime, Columbia-based MU Health Care remains out-of-network with Anthem.MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals have been out of Anthem’s commercial network since April 1, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts.