UPDATE: Boone Health to sign letter of intent Monday regarding proposed hospital in Mexico

We’ll learn new details Monday evening about plans for a proposed new hospital in mid-Missouri’s Mexico.

This is the now-closed Noble hospital in Mexico, Missouri. It’s also been known at one time as St. Mary’s Hospital (2023 file photo courtesy of “Mexico Ledger” managing editor Matt Pilger)

The area has been without a hospital since the former Audrain County medical center closed in 2022. Columbia-based Boone Health says they’ll sign a letter of intent Monday evening with Audrain County commissioners, the city of Mexico and Audrain County health officials. Boone Health says the letter of intent will “discuss the establishment of a Medicare-certified, critical access hospital” in Mexico, Missouri. Boone Health officials say the signing will mark the beginning of what they describe as detailed negotiations toward a potential lease or management agreement between the municipalities and Boone Health.

The agreement will be signed tonight at 6, according to Boone Health.

Mexico’s hospital closed in 2022, and the closing still upsets veteran State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico). His rural district has numerous elderly residents in Mexico and Audrain County, and he says it can be a life-and-death situation at times for his constituents. He notes the closest emergency room is in Columbia.