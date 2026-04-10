UPDATE: Bridge demolition over busy I-70 in east Columbia is underway; look for backups all weekend

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews have closed the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia and have started the demolition process.

MoDOT Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski told 939 the Eagle Friday evening that crews are going “full speed with the demo process.”

MoDOT officials are warning Columbia-area motorists and truckers to be prepared for delays up to one hour Saturday and Sunday near the bridge site, which is at mile marker 131. It’s near EquipmentShare headquarters.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews have started the demolition process on the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia (April 10, 2026 photo courtesy of Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski)

It’s all part of the bipartisan $2.8 billion in funding that Missouri lawmakers approved in 2023 to rebuild and expand I-70 to six lanes between Wentzville and Blue Springs.

Missouri Highways and Transportation commissioner Francis Slay, a former St. Louis mayor, joins then-Governor Mike Parson at the bipartisan June 13, 2024 $2.8 billion I-70 groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

MoDOT is recommending that residents in northeast Columbia use Clark lane or the Route Z interchange this weekend while the demolition continues.