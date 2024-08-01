UPDATE: Callaway County sheriff requests prayers for wounded deputies

The Callaway County sheriff says both deputies who were wounded by a suspect during Monday morning’s shootout during an I-70 traffic stop near Kingdom City will need extensive time to recover.

The scene on westbound I-70 near Kingdom City was very active. Numerous television reporters were also on-scene. This photo was taken by Y-107 listener Paul Drake of Portland, Missouri (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of Mr. Drake)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jonathan Beason of Medina, Texas. Beason was pronounced dead at the scene, after exchanging gunfire with the deputies. The Highway Patrol says its investigators recovered a firearm.

Callaway County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Crystal Kent tells reporters that the suspect was pulled over on westbound I-70 at about 3:30 am Monday, at the 139 mile marker. She notes Callaway County Joint Communications notified deputies that the driver had multiple felony warrants from out-of-state. Ms. Kent says the incident happened when the two deputies tried to take the motorist into custody and says both deputies sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is investigating the officer-involved shooting, at the request of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department. That is routine.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook post says one deputy is out of surgery and the other was slated for surgery, at last check. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to keep both deputies in your prayers.