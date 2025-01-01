** UPDATE ** Charges are filed in Highway – 50 SUV vs. scooter fatal crash

By John Marsh

A driver now faces involuntary manslaughter charges after being accused of being under the influence when a scooter rider was run over Halloween night. Jervontaye Warmack of Jefferson City is charged with running over the scooter as the rider came across the Highway – 50 median and onto the westbound lanes of the highway. After a sobriety test, police say they believe he had been smoking marijuana ,, which Warmack denied.