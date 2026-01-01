UPDATE: Charges filed against Kingdom City woman accused of multiple crashes in Columbia

Felony assault charges have been filed against a Kingdom City motorist accused of crashing her Honda Pilot into a Columbia home, trailer, fence and a tree Friday evening.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Cassandra Albright with two counts of first degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Albright is also accused of punching someone in the face Friday evening who told her she was too intoxicated to drive.

29-year-old Cassandra Albright is now charged with three felonies for Friday night’s chaotic incidents in Columbia (2025 file photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Corrections website)

The Columbia Police Department’s four-page probable cause statement says Albright crashed her vehicle into the living room of a home on Stevendave drive. The other alleged incidents happened after that.

Albright was released from prison last year and has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for assault, domestic assault and identity theft. Boone County prosecutors describe her as a flight risk.

She’s currently being held without bond.