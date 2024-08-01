UPDATE: Charges filed in downtown Columbia’s triple shooting; surveillance cameras played key role

Court documents show that surveillance cameras from several downtown Columbia businesses helped identify this weekend’s triple shooting suspect, 28-year-old Deandre Denny of Columbia.

Columbia Police are still investigating Sunday’s early-morning triple shooting downtown (November 10, 2024 photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

Boone County prosecutors have charged Denny with three felonies: first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s jailed without bond.

939 the Eagle News checked Denny’s criminal history and found that he is a convicted felon and a parolee who was released from prison in 2022. He’s served prison time for robbery and burglary.

Sunday’s early-morning shooting happened near East Broadway and Ninth street in the heart of downtown, and court documents outline the chaotic gun battle that broke out. The Columbia Police Department’s redacted four-page probable cause statement says surveillance video shows Denny drawing a pistol and pointing it at someone’s head. That person turned away, drew his own firearm and pointed it back and both men shot at each other, according to court documents. The probable cause statement says “muzzle flashes” can be seen in the video. Court documents say Denny suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The other man suffered a serious gunshot wound to his lower, right abdomen. A bystander was struck by shrapnel from the gunfire. CPD has said the shooting victims were in stable condition, at last check.

Court documents do not indicate a possible motive. The court documents also say five vehicles parked on Broadway were struck by gunfire and that Breeze Bridal and Prom at 908 East Broadway was struck by several bullet fragments.