UPDATE: City of Columbia responds to airline revenue guarantee lawsuit

The city has filed a 17-page answer to the Goldwater Institute’s lawsuit against the city of Columbia which alleges that the city’s revenue guarantee for American Airlines’ new route from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte violates the Missouri Constitution.

Columbia Airport advisory board chair Randa Rawlins speaks at the COU press conference about Charlotte (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Attorney Dave Roland, who represents the Goldwater Institute, filed the lawsuit in June in Boone County Circuit Court.

American Airlines began daily nonstop flights from Columbia to Charlotte, North Carolina on June 4, 2026 (December 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kendrick’s Twitter)

Columbia’s city council approved an air service agreement with American Airlines in March that allows for a $1.5 million revenue guarantee for up to one year. Under that agreement, American Airlines has committed to providing daily nonstop service between COU and Charlotte, and the city guarantees a minimum revenue for one year.

The air service started on June 4, 2026.

The city’s 17-page response to Roland’s lawsuit says the plaintiffs lack standing to the extent that they have not alleged a direct expenditure of public funds or an increased tax burden. Attorney Paul Campo of Lee’s Summit is representing the city in the lawsuit.