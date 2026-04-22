UPDATE: Closing arguments likely Thursday in emotional Holts Summit murder trial

A jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse in the trial of a woman from Holts Summit charged with killing her neighbor during a heated argument.

38-year-old Heather Smith is charged with second degree murder and five other felonies for the shooting death of neighbor Kara Dills.

Our news partner ABC-17 reports Smith took the witness stand on Wednesday and testified that it was self-defense. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom earlier Wednesday when Kara Dills’ sister testified. Kara Dills’ mother testified for the prosecution on Tuesday.

The heated argument involved children riding bicycles in a Holts Summit apartment complex. Judge Brouck Jacobs is presiding over the trial.