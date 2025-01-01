UPDATE: Cole County prosecutor will not take criminal cases from deputy involved in crash

The Cole County prosecutor’s office says it is no longer accepting criminal cases from a county deputy who was involved in a 2023 crash that left a woman badly injured.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson is prosecuting the 25-year-old Jefferson City man (photo courtesy of the Cole County prosecutor’s office)

Deputy Mercy Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors after she hit an SUV while responding to a scene driving about 100 miles per hour. Gonzalez received probation in the case.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle’s John Marsh that his office does not take criminal cases from any officer who is on probation. Marsh reports Gonzalez is now serving as a school Resource Officer at Blair Oaks in Wardsville.