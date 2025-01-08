UPDATE: Columbia and mid-Missouri expected to see one to three inches of snow Thursday evening into Friday

Boone County and other mid-Missouri counties along and south of I-70 will be under a winter weather advisory Thursday into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday evening into Friday for Boone and several mid-Missouri counties (January 8, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that Boone County and other mid-Missouri counties will start seeing light snow Thursday evening between 6-9, with snow continuing to fall until Friday between 9 am and noon. Mr. Britt expects anywhere from one to three inches of snow and says it will stick because temperatures will be in the 20s.

He also says the snow will impact your Friday morning commute, adding that you’ll need to give yourself extra time to get to your destination