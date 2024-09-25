UPDATE: Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One Deployed for Hurricane Helene

45 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) have arrived in Atlanta, after being deployed to Georgia ahead of Hurricane Helene.

The Boone County Fire Protection District logo

The Weather Channel reports Helene is rapidly intensifying and should make landfall Thursday night on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Weather Channel is warning about possible record storm surges, strong winds and flooding. They’re also warning about flash flooding and tornadoes.

The 45 members of Missouri Task Force One left Columbia at noon on Wednesday. They’re traveling with more than 100,000 pounds of equipment and two live-find K-9 units. Task Force One has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deploy as a type 3 task force. The 45 members are prepared for urban search and rescue, water rescues, humanitarian welfare checks and even hazardous materials handling.

