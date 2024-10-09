UPDATE: Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One on standby in North Carolina

The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Milton is hammering Florida with destructive storm surge, devastating wind damage, flooding and tornadoes.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members have used boats and dogs while searching the Catawba river in North Carolina (October 6, 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Boone County Fire Protection District says the approximately 70 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) who have been stationed in North Carolina are being relocated to Black Mountain, North Carolina, about 20 miles west of Marion. Fire district spokesman Gale Blomenkamp says MO-TF1 is on standby, as they continue to support the Hurricane Helene response. Mr. Blomenkamp notes MO-TF1 has not been released by North Carolina, at this time.

He says while Missouri Task Force One has not been reassigned to Hurricane Milton at this time, the 70 MO-TF1 members stand ready and capable to respond to any mission related to either hurricane. Mr. Blomenkamp will join us live at 7:35 this (Thursday) morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”