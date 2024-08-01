UPDATE: Columbia-based MO-TF1 members heading back from North Carolina

The approximately 70 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) who have been deployed in North Carolina are starting to return home.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members have used boats and dogs while searching the Catawba river in North Carolina (October 6, 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Boone County Fire Protection District says three human remains detection K9 teams returned to district headquarters on Wednesday afternoon. The 16-member water rescue mission ready package (MRP-WR) will be returning to Columbia late this morning. They’re expected to arrive at around 11 am. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says the MRP-WR efforts played a significant role in the rescue and recovery operations aim flooding and other challenges from Helene.

Columbia-based MO-TF1 searched the Catawba river for several days. Mr. Blokenkamp says the team used boats, helicopters and drones, along with human remains detection K9. The “Asheville Citizen Times” reports there have been 124 confirmed deaths so far in western North Carolina, due to Helene.