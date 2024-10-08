UPDATE: Columbia-based MO-TF1 members relocating for Hurricane Milton

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Milton has the potential to be one the most destructive hurricanes on-record in west-central Florida. The Weather Channel is reporting that Milton has strengthened into a category five again and poses a grave danger to Florida.

45 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One are traveling with more than 100,000 pounds of equipment (September 25, 2024 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp)

Meantime, Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) is rotating 17 of the approximately 70 members that have been deployed in hurricane-damaged North Carolina. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says 17 MO-TF1 members in North Carolina are being replaced by 17 new ones who left fire district headquarters early Tuesday afternoon. The new team members have arrived, and the returning members will head back today (Wednesday).

The 70 Missouri Task Force One members are being relocated in response to Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall by late tonight.