UPDATE: Columbia/Boone County finalizing plans to send to DNR regarding homeless camp near Bob Evans

The city of Columbia says it is working with Boone County to finalize its plan to send to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on the issue of human waste and trash from homeless camps getting into Hinkson creek.

Former State Sen. Kurt Schaefer is the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director (2025 photo courtesy of DNR website)

Missouri Department of Natural Resources director Kurt Schaefer told 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” on March 20th that DNR doesn’t allow anyone else to do this in Missouri. Director Schaefer says DNR has received more than 30 complaints in the recent past about needles, human waste and trash from the homeless camp near Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange, not far from Bob Evans.

Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless camp near Bass Pro north of I-70 (January 29, 2025 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Travis)

Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen says the city and county are finishing the updated plan to resubmit to DNR, adding that the city remains committed to protecting water quality for its residents. Ms. Olsen also tells 939 the Eagle that she would share the plan with the radio station, once it’s submitted.