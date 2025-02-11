UPDATE: Columbia/Boone County now projected to see two to three inches of snow; some ice possible

While projected snowfall totals have dropped by a few inches, Columbia, Boone County and much of the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area remains under a winter storm warning through Wednesday evening.

Columbia, Boone County and several other mid-Missouri counties are under a winter storm warning for Wednesday (February 11, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter storm warning includes Audrain, Boone, Cooper, Howard and Randolph counties. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt expects the Columbia and Boonville areas to see two to three inches of snow by 6 pm on Wednesday, while Moberly is expected to see three to four inches of snow. Mr. Britt tells 939 the Eagle that some ice is also possible in the Columbia area on Wednesday, emphasizing that travel will be hazardous. He expects the snow to begin in the Columbia/Boonville areas Wednesday morning between 5-6 am.

