UPDATE: Columbia, Boonville, Moberly and Mexico now under a winter storm watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter storm watch for several counties across the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter storm watch for Audrain, Boone, Cooper, Howard, Monroe and Randolph counties in our listening area. Columbia, Ashland, Boonville, Fayette, Moberly and Madison are just a few of the towns included in the watch area.

The National Weather Service is warning that widespread travel impacts are expected on Wednesday. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that the Columbia area could see four to eight inches of snow tomorrow, starting at about 7 am and continuing through Wednesday night. Moberly and Macon could see up to ten inches of snow. Jefferson City is not in the watch area: they could see two to four inches of snow, along with possible sleet.

