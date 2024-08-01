UPDATE: Columbia businessman files new lawsuit involving naming rights at Rock Bridge football field

A well-known Columbia businessman has refiled a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) for breach of contract over the naming rights of Rock Bridge high school’s football field.

Wayne Sells’ name had been on the football field at Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school (file photo courtesy of Comobuz.com and 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy)

939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz, reports a new lawsuit was filed last week in Boone County Circuit Court.

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school (2021 file photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

Wayne Sells first sued CPS in 2020 after his name was removed from the Rock Bridge football field over a Facebook post he made about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. That Facebook post was denounced by Columbia school board members, the then-superintendent and some others in the community. But some in the community, like then-State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) and others, supported Sells and agreed with his post about the kneeling.

The field had been named in Sells’ honor after he made a $100,000 donation. In the lawsuit, Mr. Sells requests to retain naming rights for the football field or for his $100,000 back. 939 the Eagle’s Murphy reports the lawsuit was dismissed last year on a technicality over the check being from one of his companies. The new lawsuit seeking the same relief was filed last week in Boone County Circuit Court.

