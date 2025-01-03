UPDATE: Columbia/Jefferson City under a winter storm watch

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area, through Monday morning at 6.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the winter storm is expected to begin late Saturday night in mid-Missouri and continue into Monday morning (January 3, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The winter storm watch includes the two biggest cities in the region, Columbia and Jefferson City. While the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is still tweaking models, they warn that hazardous travel conditions will occur this weekend across the listening area. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected, and we expect to get projections later today from the NWS on how much snow/ice we will see. Meteorologist John Ross from our news partner KMIZ says Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville are expected to see four to ten inches of snow.

The NWS says that if it falls mainly as freezing rain, there is the potential for power outages. The winter storm is now expected to begin in mid-Missouri between 8 and 9 pm tomorrow night.

